Hamas' Old-School Intelligence Tactics Prove 'Simplicity' Works

Hamas terrorists used decades-old spy tactics during the planning and lead-up to the stunning Oct. 7 massacre in Israel, underscoring that "simplicity and adaptability" can be just as effective as the "latest and greatest technological advancements," military analysts say.
Sources familiar with the latest intelligence about the terror assault that killed at least 1,400 Israelis told CNN that a small cell of Hamas operatives located in Gaza used a network of hardwired phones built into their complex underground tunnel system during a two-year period preparing for the attack.
Receive Unlimited Access to ALL Newsmax Platinum Reports!
By becoming an exclusive Newsmax Platinum member, you receive:
- special investigative reports
- breaking political insider news, including VIP interviews from Washington
- in-depth interviews with A-list celebs driving the day's headlines
- thousands of articles you won't find anywhere else!
All just by becoming a Newsmax Platinum Member today!Sign Up for Platinum AccessLogin
Marisa Herman, a Newsmax senior reporter, focuses on major and investigative stories. A University of Florida graduate, she has more than a decade of experience as a reporter for newspapers, magazines, and websites.