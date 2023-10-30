×
Tags: hamas | attack | israel | intelligence | analog | tactics | surveillance

Hamas' Old-School Intelligence Tactics Prove 'Simplicity' Works

A sign at a candle vigil for those killed or taken hostage by Hamas reads "There Are No Words" in Tel Aviv, Israel, Oct. 20. (Leon Neal/Getty Images)

By    |   Monday, 30 October 2023 07:55 AM EDT

Hamas terrorists used decades-old spy tactics during the planning and lead-up to the stunning Oct. 7 massacre in Israel, underscoring that "simplicity and adaptability" can be just as effective as the "latest and greatest technological advancements," military analysts say.

Sources familiar with the latest intelligence about the terror assault that killed at least 1,400 Israelis told CNN that a small cell of Hamas operatives located in Gaza used a network of hardwired phones built into their complex underground tunnel system during a two-year period preparing for the attack.

Marisa Herman | editorial.herman@newsmax.com

Marisa Herman, a Newsmax senior reporter, focuses on major and investigative stories. A University of Florida graduate, she has more than a decade of experience as a reporter for newspapers, magazines, and websites.

© 2023 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Hamas terrorists used decades-old spy tactics during the planning and lead-up to the stunning Oct. 7 massacre in Israel, underscoring that "simplicity and adaptability" can be just as effective as the "latest and greatest technological advancements," military analysts say.
Monday, 30 October 2023 07:55 AM
