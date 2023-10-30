Hamas' Old-School Intelligence Tactics Prove 'Simplicity' Works

Hamas terrorists used decades-old spy tactics during the planning and lead-up to the stunning Oct. 7 massacre in Israel, underscoring that "simplicity and adaptability" can be just as effective as the "latest and greatest technological advancements," military analysts say.

Sources familiar with the latest intelligence about the terror assault that killed at least 1,400 Israelis told CNN that a small cell of Hamas operatives located in Gaza used a network of hardwired phones built into their complex underground tunnel system during a two-year period preparing for the attack.