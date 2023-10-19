Hamas Attack Shows Limits of AI, Tech for Global Security

Hamas' Oct. 7 attack on Israel is a warning for the West that terrorism still poses a massive threat and is capable of surprising and overwhelming the world's leading defenses and intelligence services, counterterror experts say.

Foreign Policy reports that just one week before the deadly assault, an Israeli one-star general was giving a lesson to Adm. Rob Bauer, one of NATO's most senior military officers, about Israel's top-of-the-line defenses, its 32-mile border wall.