×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: hamas | attack | israel | technology | intelligence | counterterror | gaza

Hamas Attack Shows Limits of AI, Tech for Global Security

A boy lights a candle in memory of the victims of an attack by Hamas militants on Israel at Dizengoff Square in Tel Aviv on Oct. 18. (Getty Images)

By    |   Thursday, 19 October 2023 06:23 AM EDT

Hamas' Oct. 7 attack on Israel is a warning for the West that terrorism still poses a massive threat and is capable of surprising and overwhelming the world's leading defenses and intelligence services, counterterror experts say.

Foreign Policy reports that just one week before the deadly assault, an Israeli one-star general was giving a lesson to Adm. Rob Bauer, one of NATO's most senior military officers, about Israel's top-of-the-line defenses, its 32-mile border wall.

Marisa Herman | editorial.herman@newsmax.com

Marisa Herman, a Newsmax senior reporter, focuses on major and investigative stories. A University of Florida graduate, she has more than a decade of experience as a reporter for newspapers, magazines, and websites.

© 2023 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
platinum
Hamas' Oct. 7 attack on Israel is a warning for the West that terrorism still poses a massive threat and is capable of surprising and overwhelming the world's leading defenses and intelligence services, counterterror experts say.
hamas, attack, israel, technology, intelligence, counterterror, gaza, war, nato
1124
2023-23-19
Thursday, 19 October 2023 06:23 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.
More Platinum Articles
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
Get the NewsmaxTV App for iOS Get the NewsmaxTV App for Android Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved