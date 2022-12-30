×
Tags: gun rights | legislation | second amendment | house | fbi

Gun Advocates Say Legislation Targets Second Amendment Rights

The owner of a New Mexico gun store wipes down the counter. (Luis Sánchez Saturno/AP)

Friday, 30 December 2022 07:48 AM EST

A bill recently introduced in the House would, if passed, formalize a controversial former FBI practice that had agents encouraging legal gun owners to sign away their Second Amendment rights, critics say.

H.R.8361, the Preventing Suicide Through Voluntary Firearm Purchase Delay Act, which enjoys bipartisan support, passed its first test when the House Judiciary Committee gave it its seal of approval by a 20-16 vote on Dec. 7. And Second Amendment advocates say that support is one more reason that firearm enthusiasts are losing trust in government in general – and particularly the Biden administration.

Friday, 30 December 2022 07:48 AM
