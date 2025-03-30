WATCH TV LIVE

Tags: gulf of america | marjorie taylor greene | gray wolf | endangered species | environmentalists

Bills Would Codify Gulf of America, Delist Gray Wolf as Endangered Species

Tuesday, 01 April 2025 07:50 AM EDT

Legislation was introduced last week to make permanent President Donald Trump's order to rename the Gulf of Mexico to the Gulf of America.

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga., introduced the legislation during a subcommittee meeting of the House Committee on Natural Resources, which included discussion of several other pieces of legislation, including removing the gray wolf from the Protected Species Act.

Tuesday, 01 April 2025 07:50 AM
