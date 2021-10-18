Gruden Email Leak 'Reflects the Slow Death March of Privacy'

Former Las Vegas Raiders Coach Jon Gruden learned the hard way that private conversations don’t always stay under wraps, especially if they occur electronically — and legal experts warn that’s particularly true if those discussions involve your job, with privacy on a work device being described as "functionally non-existent."

Gruden, who won Super Bowl XXXVII as head coach for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and later served as an analyst for ESPN and Monday Night Football before taking the Las Vegas job in 2018, chose to resign instead of face firing amid the fallout of his controversial emails being leaked to the press. But legal experts say Gruden’s emails — containing language deemed sexist, homophobic, and transphobic — should serve as a cautionary tale for why people should never let down their guard on the internet or in emails when it comes to statements that could be considered off-color.