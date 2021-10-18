×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: gruden | emails | privacy

Gruden Email Leak 'Reflects the Slow Death March of Privacy'

Then-Head coach Jon Gruden of the Las Vegas Raiders reacts during a game against the Chicago Bears at Allegiant Stadium on Oct. 10, 2021, in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

By    |   Monday, 18 October 2021 07:09 AM

Former Las Vegas Raiders Coach Jon Gruden learned the hard way that private conversations don’t always stay under wraps, especially if they occur electronically — and legal experts warn that’s particularly true if those discussions involve your job, with privacy on a work device being described as "functionally non-existent."

Gruden, who won Super Bowl XXXVII as head coach for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and later served as an analyst for ESPN and Monday Night Football before taking the Las Vegas job in 2018, chose to resign instead of face firing amid the fallout of his controversial emails being leaked to the press. But legal experts say Gruden’s emails — containing language deemed sexist, homophobic, and transphobic — should serve as a cautionary tale for why people should never let down their guard on the internet or in emails when it comes to statements that could be considered off-color.

© 2021 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
platinum
Former Las Vegas Raiders Coach Jon Gruden learned the hard way that private conversations don't always stay under wraps, especially if they occur electronically - and legal experts warn that's particularly true...
gruden, emails, privacy
824
2021-09-18
Monday, 18 October 2021 07:09 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.
More Platinum Articles
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved