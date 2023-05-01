Griner Swap Jeopardizes Future Russian Prisoner Releases

As a contingent of journalists and at least one senior U.S. diplomat pressure Moscow to release Wall Street Journal reporter Evan Gershkovich from a Russian prison, experts fear the Biden administration may have given up any leverage it had to secure the release of wrongfully detained Americans after its controversial prisoner swap that freed WNBA star Brittney Griner.

Griner's highly publicized release was made possible due to a prisoner swap orchestrated by the Biden administration that involved the release from U.S. custody of notorious arms dealer Viktor Bout – more commonly known as the "Merchant of Death" because of the countless people who died because of his arms deals.