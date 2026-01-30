Greenland and the New Geopolitics of the Arctic

For centuries, Greenland seemed like the end of the world. Today — unexpectedly for many, but logically for those fluent in the grand chessboard of geopolitics — it stands at the center of global politics.
Greenland's sheer scale is breathtaking. Ice stretches to the horizon, interrupted only by rock, sea, and silence. This arctic realm — a vast expanse of ice and polar sun — has been lifted from the geographic periphery and placed at the center of historical space, ushering in an entirely new global mental map of geopolitics.
Receive Unlimited Access to ALL Newsmax Platinum Reports!
By becoming an exclusive Newsmax Platinum member, you receive:
- special investigative reports
- breaking political insider news, including VIP interviews from Washington
- in-depth interviews with A-list celebs driving the day's headlines
- thousands of articles you won't find anywhere else!
All just by becoming a Newsmax Platinum Member today!Sign Up for Platinum AccessLogin