Greenland and the New Geopolitics of the Arctic

For centuries, Greenland seemed like the end of the world. Today — unexpectedly for many, but logically for those fluent in the grand chessboard of geopolitics — it stands at the center of global politics.

Greenland's sheer scale is breathtaking. Ice stretches to the horizon, interrupted only by rock, sea, and silence. This arctic realm — a vast expanse of ice and polar sun — has been lifted from the geographic periphery and placed at the center of historical space, ushering in an entirely new global mental map of geopolitics.