WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
NEWSMAX TV HEALTH MONEY WORLD
Tags: greenland | u.s. | china | russia | politics | strategic | donald trump

Greenland and the New Geopolitics of the Arctic

Children play on an icy surface in Nuuk, Greenland, on Feb. 16, 2025. (AP)

By    |   Tuesday, 10 February 2026 07:14 AM EST

For centuries, Greenland seemed like the end of the world. Today — unexpectedly for many, but logically for those fluent in the grand chessboard of geopolitics — it stands at the center of global politics.

Greenland's sheer scale is breathtaking. Ice stretches to the horizon, interrupted only by rock, sea, and silence. This arctic realm — a vast expanse of ice and polar sun — has been lifted from the geographic periphery and placed at the center of historical space, ushering in an entirely new global mental map of geopolitics.

© 2026 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
platinum
For centuries, Greenland seemed like the end of the world. Today – unexpectedly for many, but logically for those fluent in the grand chessboard of geopolitics – it stands at the center of global politics.
greenland, u.s., china, russia, politics, strategic, donald trump
1392
2026-14-10
Tuesday, 10 February 2026 07:14 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.
More Platinum Articles
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the Newsmax App
Apple
Android
Amazon
Samsung
Vizio
Roku
Sony
LG
Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved