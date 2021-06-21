×
Tags: Polls | grassley | poll | iowa | senate | register

Despite Poll, Grassley Team Insists Iowa Senator Will Run, Win

Sen. Chuck Grassley, R-Iowa, speaks with reporters while arriving for a Senate vote, Wednesday, June 16, 2021, on Capitol Hill in Washington. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin)

By    |   Monday, 21 June 2021 02:19 PM

Republicans from Iowa to Washington admitted they were surprised by a Des Moines Register poll showing that voters from the Hawkeye State would prefer a candidate other than Sen. Chuck Grassley in 2022, yet those closest to the 87-year-old Republican dismissed the findings.

The Des Moines Register/Mediacom Iowa Poll survey published Saturday evening found 64% of likely voters felt it was "time for someone else" to run next year after Grassley’s seven terms and 41 years in the Senate.

Monday, 21 June 2021 02:19 PM
