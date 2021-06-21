Despite Poll, Grassley Team Insists Iowa Senator Will Run, Win

Republicans from Iowa to Washington admitted they were surprised by a Des Moines Register poll showing that voters from the Hawkeye State would prefer a candidate other than Sen. Chuck Grassley in 2022, yet those closest to the 87-year-old Republican dismissed the findings.

The Des Moines Register/Mediacom Iowa Poll survey published Saturday evening found 64% of likely voters felt it was "time for someone else" to run next year after Grassley’s seven terms and 41 years in the Senate.