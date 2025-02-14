National Endowment for Democracy Scrubs Grants From Website

Until last year, The National Endowment for Democracy's (NED) website included a searchable grants database. That was until it entered into an agreement with its State Department grants officer to keep all of its federal funding secret.
NED has offered no apologies for the move.
