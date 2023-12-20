Top 5 Items on Republicans' Christmas Wish List

Republicans rejoiced this year after regaining control of the House, a victory that gives them the ability to block items on the Democrats' wish list from getting a signature in the Oval Office – and in 2024, the GOP hopes to thwart the liberal agenda even further by retaking the White House.

While conservatives already can celebrate the GOP finally agreeing on a House Speaker, President Joe Biden's historic unpopularity, and the news that moderate Democrat Sen. Joe Manchin, from the heavily red state of West Virginia, won't seek reelection – all but guaranteeing a Republican replacement – there are several things that could make 2024 an even more successful year for the right.