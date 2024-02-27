×
GOP-Led States Band Together to Secure Southern Border

A U.S. Customs and Border protection agent looks through the border fence as hundreds of migrants line up under the Stanton Street Bridge to be processed after illegally entering the U.S., in El Paso, Texas, on Dec. 22, 2022. (Getty Images)

Tuesday, 27 February 2024 07:20 AM EST

Frustrated by the Biden administration's hands-off approach to the porous southern border, GOP lawmakers in more than a dozen states are taking matters into their own hands.

Both by backing the efforts of Republican Texas Gov. Greg Abbott and through their own plans, officials are working to stem the flow of illegal immigrants that they contend are putting a massive strain on public resources.

© 2024 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Frustrated by the Biden administration's hands-off approach to the porous southern border, GOP lawmakers in more than a dozen states are taking matters into their own hands.
