GOP's Hold on Ohio 'Vulnerable' as Senate Race Tightens

Ohio Republicans assuming former President Donald Trump's 2016 and 2020 general election wins in the Buckeye State portend an easy victory for GOP Senate candidate J.D. Vance may be in for a shock next month, political analysts warn.

Despite Ohio's recent history as a Republican-leaning state, including backing Trump twice by more than 8 percentage points, some of the latest polls indicate the state's U.S. Senate race between Vance, the venture capitalist and author, and Democrat Rep. Tim Ryan remains tight and far from a lock.