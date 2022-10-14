×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: gop | ohio | senate | donald trump | j.d. vance | tim ryan | 2022 elections

GOP's Hold on Ohio 'Vulnerable' as Senate Race Tightens

U.S. Republican Senate candidate for Ohio J.D. Vance speaks to supporters at the Aurora Inn Event Center in Aurora, Ohio, on Oct. 13. (Jeff Swensen/Getty Images)
 

By    |   Friday, 14 October 2022 07:46 AM EDT

Ohio Republicans assuming former President Donald Trump's 2016 and 2020 general election wins in the Buckeye State portend an easy victory for GOP Senate candidate J.D. Vance may be in for a shock next month, political analysts warn.

Despite Ohio's recent history as a Republican-leaning state, including backing Trump twice by more than 8 percentage points, some of the latest polls indicate the state's U.S. Senate race between Vance, the venture capitalist and author, and Democrat Rep. Tim Ryan remains tight and far from a lock.

© 2022 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
platinum
Ohio Republicans assuming former President Donald Trump's 2016 and 2020 general election wins in the Buckeye State portend an easy victory for GOP Senate candidate J.D. Vance may be in for a shock next month, political analysts warn.
gop, ohio, senate, donald trump, j.d. vance, tim ryan, 2022 elections
922
2022-46-14
Friday, 14 October 2022 07:46 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.
More Platinum Articles
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved