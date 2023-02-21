New Generation of GOP Leaders Must Have a 'Calling' to Persevere in Politics

With a favorable slate of seats up for grabs and a presidential election to push reluctant voters to the polls, the odds appear good that the GOP will regain control of the Senate in 2024.
But then again, the odds seemed pretty good for Republicans in 2022, as well.
Receive Unlimited Access to ALL Newsmax Platinum Reports!
By becoming an exclusive Newsmax Platinum member, you receive:
- special investigative reports
- breaking political insider news, including VIP interviews from Washington
- in-depth interviews with A-list celebs driving the day's headlines
- thousands of articles you won't find anywhere else!
All just by becoming a Newsmax Platinum Member today!Sign Up for Platinum AccessLogin