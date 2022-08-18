GOP Warns of IRS 'Weaponization' as Biden Signs Law

Republicans are registering outrage about what they believe to be the further figurative weaponization of the IRS by Democrats – but the GOP is also quite concerned about what appears to be the literal weaponization of the federal tax agency.

The Inflation Reduction Act signed into law by President Joe Biden on Tuesday proposes to reduce the federal deficit in part through $200 billion in funds recovered by the IRS. As part of that mission, the IRS is expected to hire 87,000 new employees, a total that would surpass the number of people in the Pentagon, State Department, FBI, and Border Control combined.