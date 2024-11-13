House GOP Probe Reveals Depth of Campus Antisemitism

A yearlong Republican-led investigation into antisemitic activities on the nation's college campuses culminated in a scathing report released this month by the House Committee on Education and Workforce.
The investigation, led by committee Chair Virginia Foxx, R-N.C., began shortly after the Hamas attacks on Israel on Oct. 7, 2023, triggering what the report says was a 388% increase in antisemitic incidents.
