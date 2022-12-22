Top 5 Items on GOP's Christmas Wish List

Even though Republicans won’t control both houses of Congress, they will have an easier time in 2023 blocking Democrats’ wish list from reaching the North Pole — or at least the Resolute Desk.

While conservatives have much to rejoice over this holiday season, including the Supreme Court’s overturning of Roe v. Wade, the retirement of Dr. Anthony Fauci, and winning enough seats to retake control of the House, there are several items that could make 2023 an even more successful year.