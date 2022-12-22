×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: gop | house | democrats

Top 5 Items on GOP's Christmas Wish List

(Dreamstime)

By    |   Thursday, 22 December 2022 06:27 AM EST

Even though Republicans won’t control both houses of Congress, they will have an easier time in 2023 blocking Democrats’ wish list from reaching the North Pole — or at least the Resolute Desk.

While conservatives have much to rejoice over this holiday season, including the Supreme Court’s overturning of Roe v. Wade, the retirement of Dr. Anthony Fauci, and winning enough seats to retake control of the House, there are several items that could make 2023 an even more successful year.

© 2022 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
platinum
Even though Republicans won't control both houses of Congress, the GOP will have an easier time in 2023 blocking Democrats' wish list from reaching the North Pole — or at least the Resolute Desk. While conservatives have much to rejoice over this holiday season, including...
gop, house, democrats
853
2022-27-22
Thursday, 22 December 2022 06:27 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.
More Platinum Articles
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved