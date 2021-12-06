If GOP Gains House Control, These Democrats Could Get Booted From Committees

Democrats may want to ready themselves for a rambunctious tit-for-tat as Republicans inch closer to flipping control of the House of Representatives, a victory that would allow conservatives to boot liberal lawmakers from influential Capitol Hill committees the way Democrats have been picking off select members of the GOP.

It would be political payback for moves like the Democrats’ axing of Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga., from the House Budget and Education and Labor Committees in February over several controversial social media posts that predated her election to Congress. Along with Democrats, 11 Republicans aided the effort to freeze out Greene.