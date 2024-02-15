Dem's Win Proves GOP 'Kneecapped' Itself by Expelling Santos

Republicans may have wanted to save face by siding with Democrats to expel embattled GOP New York Rep. George Santos from office, but the historic ouster of the freshman lawmaker allowed Democrats to return a familiar face to the lower chamber following Tuesday's special election.
Democrat Tom Suozzi will return to represent New York's 3rd District after he defeated Republican Mazi Pilip, a one-term Nassau County legislator, in a hotly contested matchup that heavily went in his favor and will narrow the GOP's already slim majority in the lower chamber.
Marisa Herman ✉
Marisa Herman, a Newsmax senior reporter, focuses on major and investigative stories. A University of Florida graduate, she has more than a decade of experience as a reporter for newspapers, magazines, and websites.