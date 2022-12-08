Which GOP Senators Are Democrats Targeting to Pass Immigration Reform?

A bipartisan duo in the Senate is working furiously to thread the needle on a highly controversial immigration reform package that may have its best chance at passage during the lame duck session of Congress – a brief window during which Democrats still control the House of Representatives and outgoing GOP lawmakers may be more amenable to compromise.

Sens. Kyrsten Sinema, D-Ariz., and Thom Tillis, R-N.C., reached a "draft framework" on Monday for immigration reform that could address a pathway to citizenship for two million "Dreamers," or undocumented immigrants brought to the U.S. as children, increased funding for the Border Patrol, and a revamp of the asylum system designed to prevent abuse of the law.