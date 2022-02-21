GOP Looks to Flip Black Voters After Biden's 'Done Nothing but Harm'

With the recent election of several Black GOP candidates and more Black voters showing support for Republicans on the ballot in traditionally blue states, the Republican Party could be poised to see a breakout year when it comes to chipping away at Black voters' historical loyalty to the Democratic Party.

A record number of Black Republicans are running for office in upcoming primaries, and several Republican candidates have already won elections at federal, state, and local levels thanks to support from Black voters, according to the Republican National Committee.