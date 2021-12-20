Top 7 Items on GOP's Christmas Wish List

When the jolly man in the red hat — Santa Claus, not former President Donald Trump — shows up for Christmas this year, Republicans who’ve been nice and not naughty (i.e., voting to impeach Trump) have a very clear set of items they hope to see beneath their glittering tree.

Though Democrats currently control the White House and both houses of Congress, and many governors of blue states have assured residents who don’t want to wear a mask that they see them when they’re sleeping and know when they’re awake, the GOP believes it’s set up well heading into the new year.