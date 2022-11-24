×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: gop | anthony fauci | covid-19 | pandemic | origins

House GOP 'Should Force' Fauci to Answer for COVID-19 Decisions

(Newsmax)

By    |   Thursday, 24 November 2022 08:19 AM EST

Retiring Dr. Anthony Fauci may not be able to get away from Washington, D.C., for long.

Dodging questions about his involvement in the handling of COVID-19 as the face of the White House's response team – and about the origins of the pandemic – may not be possible once Republicans take control of the House of Representatives in 2023.

© 2022 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
platinum
Retiring Dr. Anthony Fauci may not be able to get away from Washington, D.C., for long.
gop, anthony fauci, covid-19, pandemic, origins
928
2022-19-24
Thursday, 24 November 2022 08:19 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.
More Platinum Articles
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved