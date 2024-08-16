WATCH TV LIVE

GOP Seeks Answers on 'Massive' Immigration Fraud

House Republicans are demanding answers from Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas about the "massive fraud" in the program for Cubans, Haitians, Nicaraguans and Venezuelans. (Getty Images)

House Republicans are demanding answers from Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas on what they characterize as the "massive fraud" that caused the department to pause travel authorizations as part of its "unlawful mass-parole" program for Cubans, Haitians, Nicaraguans, and Venezuelans (CHNV).

The alleged fraud includes program sponsors using the same address hundreds of times and thousands of applications that included non-existent ZIP codes.

