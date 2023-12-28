Top 5 GOP New Year's Resolutions

Despite their exceedingly narrow margin in a House rife with intraparty chaos, Republicans managed to block most of the significant items on President Joe Biden's agenda and are likely to resolve to do the same to Democrats in the new year.

While Speaker Mike Johnson, R-La., will have to ensure there are almost no defections among lawmakers – as the GOP's majority dwindles due to retirements and a historic expulsion – Republicans will look to make 2024 as legislatively unproductive for the White House as 2023 has been.