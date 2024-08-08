WATCH TV LIVE

Will Google Ruling Curb Tech Company's Election Influence?

Thursday, 08 August 2024 02:28 PM EDT

The recent ruling against tech behemoth Google’s online search and advertising cartel could be a first step in curbing the tech company’s influence with election messaging.

It was on Monday that a federal judge ruled Google broke the law with its illegal monopoly over online search and related advertising. It’s the first victory for U.S. antitrust authorities following the filing of several lawsuits challenging Big Tech’s market dominance.

Thursday, 08 August 2024 02:28 PM
