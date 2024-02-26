×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: google | gemini | ai | artificial intelligence | diversity | bard

Google's AI Image Generator Issues Expose Bias in Emerging Tech

By    |   Monday, 26 February 2024 07:30 AM EST

Tech experts say that Google's decision to pause the rollout of an artificial intelligence tool after users complained it prioritized diversity over history exposes one of the most concerning issues posed by emerging tech: programming bias.

Users blasted the latest version of Gemini, formerly known as Google Bard, after finding that the AI tool was quick to generate images of Black, Native American, and Asian people but resisted creating images of white people.

Marisa Herman

Marisa Herman, a Newsmax senior reporter, focuses on major and investigative stories. A University of Florida graduate, she has more than a decade of experience as a reporter for newspapers, magazines, and websites.

© 2024 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
platinum
Tech experts say that Google's decision to pause the rollout of an artificial intelligence tool after users complained it prioritized diversity over history exposes one of the most concerning issues posed by emerging tech: programming bias.
google, gemini, ai, artificial intelligence, diversity, bard
1042
2024-30-26
Monday, 26 February 2024 07:30 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.
More Platinum Articles
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
Get the NewsmaxTV App for iOS Get the NewsmaxTV App for Android Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved