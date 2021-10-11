Google's Ad Ban on Climate Skeptics Is About Politics, Not Environment

Google says skeptics of what the company determines to be "scientific consensus" about climate change will be prevented from making money or spreading so-called "misinformation" on YouTube, a major decision that tech experts say is motivated more by politics than sincere environmental concerns.

The tech behemoth announced the policy change in a Thursday blog post that noted the change will "prohibit ads for, and monetization of, content that contradicts well-established scientific consensus around the existence and causes of climate change," and is slated to affect YouTube video creators, advertisers, and publishers.