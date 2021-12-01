Could Jeffrey Epstein Revelations Emerge at Ghislaine Maxwell Trial?

The sex-trafficking trial of Ghislaine Maxwell, who was a constant companion of alleged underage sex fiend Jeffrey Epstein, is underway in a New York City courtroom this week, offering the potential for Epstein’s victims to see a measure of justice — and for light to be shed on any of the myriad mysteries surrounding the disgraced, deceased financier and his supposed second-in-command.

The dark-haired socialite daughter of late media czar Robert Maxwell, Ghislaine is charged with being "partners in crime" with the billionaire ex-con Epstein. Prosecutors allege Maxwell essentially acted as Epstein’s pimp.