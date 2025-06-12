WATCH TV LIVE

Tags: germany | military | draft | voluntary enlistments

Germany, Others Considering Reinstating Military Conscription

German Military troops prepare to attend an International Commemorative Ceremony of the 81st Anniversary of the Landing in Normandy in Sainte-Marie-du-Mont, north western France, on June 6.

Monday, 16 June 2025 07:31 AM EDT

With voluntary enlistments falling woefully short, Germany is once again flirting with the idea of bringing back mandatory military service.

German NATO Gen. Christian Badia called for the reinstatement of conscription in comments published last Tuesday by the Süddeutsche Zeitung newspaper, adding that voluntary enlistment has fallen 60,000 troops short for Bundeswehr, the country's military.

New German Chancellor Friedrich Merz stopped short of echoing Badia's call for mandatory conscription but said the lack of voluntary enlistments is forcing it as a consideration.
Monday, 16 June 2025 07:31 AM
