With voluntary enlistments falling woefully short, Germany is once again flirting with the idea of bringing back mandatory military service.
German NATO Gen. Christian Badia called for the reinstatement of conscription in comments published last Tuesday by the Süddeutsche Zeitung newspaper, adding that voluntary enlistment has fallen 60,000 troops short for Bundeswehr, the country's military.
