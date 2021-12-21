Georgia House Contender, Ex-College Football Star, Wants to Help GOP Cancel 'Cancel Culture'

Patrick Witt — a 32-year-old Georgia native, standout Yale quarterback, Harvard Law graduate, member of the New Orleans Saints, and former Trump administration official — is now looking to earn a role on the team of emerging young conservative leaders who will help shape the future of the Republican Party, and potentially the United States.

Witt jumped into a crowded GOP primary in the Peach State’s 10th Congressional District in a bid to stand against what he believes to be excessive spending sprees and unconstitutional mandates by Democrats.