Papadopoulos Slams Durham for Not Probing 'Bizarre' Meeting

Former Trump campaign aide George Papadopoulos (Getty Images)

By    |   Wednesday, 31 May 2023 07:58 AM EDT

Former Trump campaign aide George Papadopoulos found himself an unlikely player caught up in the storm of Crossfire Hurricane – the FBI investigation later dubbed Russiagate – and even after the issuing of special counsel John Durham's report, he believes there are several glaring omissions in the official narrative.

Papadopoulos told Newsmax that the CIA's potential involvement – especially regarding his case – is a significant oversight in the report, which also evades mention of the likely possibility that foreign intelligence agencies aligned with the U.S. were involved in the effort to entrap him to get former President Donald Trump.

