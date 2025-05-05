Democrats' Playbook: Weaponize Tragedies to Get Trump

When George Floyd died beneath a police officer's knee in 2020, Democrats quickly elevated the national outrage, morphing his death into a symbol of systemic racism — and mainstream media followed suit, amplifying the party's message with wall-to-wall coverage and emotional storytelling.
Five years later, the same pattern is playing out with Kilmar Abrego Garcia, a citizen of El Salvador who was deported by the Trump administration despite a court order.
Receive Unlimited Access to ALL Newsmax Platinum Reports!
By becoming an exclusive Newsmax Platinum member, you receive:
- special investigative reports
- breaking political insider news, including VIP interviews from Washington
- in-depth interviews with A-list celebs driving the day's headlines
- thousands of articles you won't find anywhere else!
All just by becoming a Newsmax Platinum Member today!Sign Up for Platinum AccessLogin
Jim Thomas ✉
Jim Thomas is a writer based in Indiana. He holds a bachelor's degree in Political Science, a law degree from U.I.C. Law School, and has practiced law for more than 20 years.