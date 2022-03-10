×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: Russia | Ukraine | genocide | soviet | volodymyr zelenskyy | vladimir putin | war crime

Is Russia Carrying Out Genocide in Ukraine?

Russian President Vladimir Putin (Sergei Guneyev/Getty Images)

By    |   Thursday, 10 March 2022 06:28 AM

A "genocide" is occurring inside Ukraine, insist leaders from both invading Russia and the under-siege former Soviet satellite state – but each country is accusing the other of perpetrating the atrocity and, critically, experts say that neither nation may be correct.

The first mention came from Russian President Vladimir Putin, who said during a Feb. 24 televised speech announcing the Ukraine offensive that the purpose of the operation was "to protect people who, for eight years now, have been facing humiliation and genocide perpetrated by the Kyiv regime." But aside from vague and unsupported allegations of an impending Ukraine military attack on the Russian separatists in Ukraine's Donbass region, Putin has produced no evidence for his claims, which have been regarded as baseless by much of the globe.

© 2022 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
platinum
A "genocide" is occurring inside Ukraine, insist leaders from both invading Russia and the under-siege former Soviet satellite state - but each country is accusing the other of perpetrating the atrocity and, critically, experts say that neither nation may be correct.
genocide, soviet, volodymyr zelenskyy, vladimir putin, war crime
820
2022-28-10
Thursday, 10 March 2022 06:28 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.
More Platinum Articles
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved