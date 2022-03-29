×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: Coronavirus | Health Topics | Joe Biden | Supreme Court | gender | identity | sports

Gender Increasingly Blurred in Sports, Politics, Culture

University of Pennsylvania swimmer Lia Thomas smiles after winning the 100 yard freestyle during the 2022 Ivy League Women's Swimming and Diving Championships at Blodgett Pool in Cambridge, Massachusetts on Feb. 19. (Kathryn Riley/Getty Images)

By    |   Tuesday, 29 March 2022 06:33 AM

In an age where the distinctions between sexual and gender identity have become blurred and confusion over personal identity reigns, a recent acceleration appears to have taken place.

Just within the last two weeks:

© 2022 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
platinum
In an age where the distinctions between sexual and gender identity have become blurred and confusion over personal identity reigns, a recent acceleration appears to have taken place.
gender, identity, sports, politics
1058
2022-33-29
Tuesday, 29 March 2022 06:33 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.
More Platinum Articles
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved