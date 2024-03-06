Plan for Post-War Gaza Focused on Relief, Leadership, Security

As negotiators push to hammer out a cease-fire agreement between Israel and terror group Hamas before the start of the Islamic holy month of Ramadan, a nonpartisan task force of former national security officials and business executives already has a vision for a post-war Gaza that they contend can begin taking shape before the fighting is officially over.

The Gaza Futures Task Force penned "The Day After: A Plan For Gaza" is a 50-page plan that calls for the creation of an International Trust for Gaza Relief and Reconstruction to address a path forward for Gazans facing both a humanitarian crisis and a lack of leadership as Hamas is driven out of the region.