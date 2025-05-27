Analysts Say a Palestinian State Already Exists — It's Called Gaza

A growing number of secular geopolitical experts and religious commentators contend that there is an anomaly in reasoning with a double standard attitude by the West towards Israel. Todd Baumann, director of operations for the international booking agency, Special Guests, labeled the double standard, "Two-state tunnel vision."
Baumann boiled down the problem to a single sentence in an interview with Newsmax, saying, "The egregious acts of Hamas toward Israel are largely glossed over while hyper-focusing on the perceived 'sins' of Israel."
Jerry McGlothlin ✉
Jerry McGlothlin is a writer, media consultant, and CEO of Special Guests Publicity, a firm specializing in booking guests on major media platforms. With decades of experience in communications, he focuses on exploring political and societal issues from a conservative perspective.