FTX Founder Funneled Millions to Democrat Candidates

(Newsmax)

By    |   Thursday, 17 November 2022 06:18 AM EST

Sam Bankman-Fried, the CEO and founder of Crypto exchange giant FTX, elevated himself to the ranks of a political megadonor with his eye-popping $40 million spending spree that funded the campaigns of a slew of Democrats – but it’s also prompting some observers to question the motivations for those donations, which came just ahead of his company’s spectacular implosion.

The millions doled out by Bankman-Fried made him the second-largest donor to Democrats in the 2021-2022 election cycle, placing him behind only George Soros and his roughly $128 million in donations.

© 2022 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Thursday, 17 November 2022 06:18 AM
