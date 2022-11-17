FTX Founder Funneled Millions to Democrat Candidates

Sam Bankman-Fried, the CEO and founder of Crypto exchange giant FTX, elevated himself to the ranks of a political megadonor with his eye-popping $40 million spending spree that funded the campaigns of a slew of Democrats – but it’s also prompting some observers to question the motivations for those donations, which came just ahead of his company’s spectacular implosion.

The millions doled out by Bankman-Fried made him the second-largest donor to Democrats in the 2021-2022 election cycle, placing him behind only George Soros and his roughly $128 million in donations.