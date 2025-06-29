WATCH TV LIVE

Tags: free speech | ai | chatbot | teenager | suicide | judge

Judge Rejects Free Speech Shield for AI Chatbot in Teen Suicide Case

By    |   Thursday, 03 July 2025 07:30 AM EDT

A federal judge has ruled that the First Amendment does not protect the output of an artificial intelligence chatbot accused of contributing to the suicide of a 14-year-old boy — marking a potentially pivotal moment in the legal battle over the rights and responsibilities of generative AI.

Senior U.S. District Judge Anne Conway denied a motion by Character Technologies, the company behind the app Character AI, which argued that its chatbot's interactions with the teen should be considered constitutionally protected speech.

