Judge Rejects Free Speech Shield for AI Chatbot in Teen Suicide Case

A federal judge has ruled that the First Amendment does not protect the output of an artificial intelligence chatbot accused of contributing to the suicide of a 14-year-old boy — marking a potentially pivotal moment in the legal battle over the rights and responsibilities of generative AI.
Senior U.S. District Judge Anne Conway denied a motion by Character Technologies, the company behind the app Character AI, which argued that its chatbot's interactions with the teen should be considered constitutionally protected speech.
Receive Unlimited Access to ALL Newsmax Platinum Reports!
By becoming an exclusive Newsmax Platinum member, you receive:
- special investigative reports
- breaking political insider news, including VIP interviews from Washington
- in-depth interviews with A-list celebs driving the day's headlines
- thousands of articles you won't find anywhere else!
All just by becoming a Newsmax Platinum Member today!Sign Up for Platinum AccessLogin