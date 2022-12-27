×
'Difficult' 2 Years in Store for US-Israel Relations

President Joe Biden and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu (Debbie Hill/AP)

Tuesday, 27 December 2022 07:29 AM EST

Despite the U.S. having a "rock solid" relationship with Israel, geopolitical analysts fear that the next two years will be "rocky," as President Joe Biden and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu continue to publicly trade jabs about how to handle the growing threat of Iran and Israeli-Palestinian relations.

The two leaders started off on shaky ground when Biden first entered office in 2021, making the leader of America's strongest ally in the Middle East wait nearly a month to receive a call.

Tuesday, 27 December 2022 07:29 AM
