Tags: former president | barack obama | joe biden | approval ratings | netflix series

Obama Reemerges as Biden Flops

Former President Barack Obama speaks during an event to mark the 2010 passage of the Affordable Care Act in the East Room of the White House in Washington, D.C., on April 5. (Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

By    |   Monday, 18 April 2022 07:07 AM

Between a high-profile White House homecoming, media spots touching on hot-button issues such as the Russian war in Ukraine, and personal projects that include a new Netflix series on national parks, April has been a busy month for former President Barack Obama.

Obama's media presence has increased dramatically, almost seeming to coincide with President Joe Biden's approval ratings plummeting to the lowest levels of his presidency and coming at a time when Democrats are scrambling to attract voters' support ahead of the midterm elections.

