Why Are Governments Turning on Farmers and Vice Versa?

Each year, 9 million people, the population of New York City, die from hunger and hunger-related diseases and the United Nations warns that hunger-related deaths are increasing at an alarming rate – so why are farmers, the very people responsible for feeding the world, being prevented from doing their job?

While words such as "crisis" and "disaster" are thrown around rather recklessly, when it comes to food security, or a lack thereof, strong language is most definitely warranted.