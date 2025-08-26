Florida Mom's Lawsuit Intensifies Raw Milk Debate

The debate over consuming raw milk was reignited when a Florida woman filed a lawsuit in August after it allegedly made one of her children sick and caused her to lose her unborn child.

Many health officials caution against the consumption of unpasteurized milk due to its potential to carry E. coli and other bacterial diseases. It has its proponents, however, including Health and Human Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr., who has said he only consumes milk in its raw form.