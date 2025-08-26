WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
NEWSMAX TV HEALTH MONEY WORLD
Tags: florida | mother | lawsuit | debate | raw milk | maha

Florida Mom's Lawsuit Intensifies Raw Milk Debate

(Dreamstime)

By    |   Wednesday, 10 September 2025 08:32 AM EDT

The debate over consuming raw milk was reignited when a Florida woman filed a lawsuit in August after it allegedly made one of her children sick and caused her to lose her unborn child.

Many health officials caution against the consumption of unpasteurized milk due to its potential to carry E. coli and other bacterial diseases. It has its proponents, however, including Health and Human Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr., who has said he only consumes milk in its raw form.

© 2025 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
platinum
The debate over consuming raw milk was reignited when a Florida woman filed a lawsuit in August after it allegedly made one of her children sick and caused her to lose her unborn child.
florida, mother, lawsuit, debate, raw milk, maha
1041
2025-32-10
Wednesday, 10 September 2025 08:32 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.
More Platinum Articles
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the Newsmax App
Apple
Android
Amazon
Samsung
Vizio
Roku
Sony
LG
Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved