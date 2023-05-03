×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: florida | immigration | bill | gop | border | biden administration

Florida Immigration Bill a Model for Other States

A U.S. Border Patrol agent checks the passports of immigrants after they crossed the border with Mexico in Yuma, Arizona, on May 18, 2022. (Mario Tama/Getty Images)

By    |   Wednesday, 03 May 2023 07:13 AM EDT

Florida GOP lawmakers are taking advantage of their supermajority status to approve sweeping legislation to tackle an issue that is nearly universally agreed to be a federal concern: illegal border crossings.

Illegal immigration has exploded during the last two years, and nearly nine out of 10 Americans blame the federal government, according to a recent Trafalgar Group poll in which 91% of Republicans and 83% of Democrats agreed.

© 2023 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
platinum
Florida GOP lawmakers are taking advantage of their supermajority status to approve sweeping legislation to tackle an issue that is nearly universally agreed to be a federal concern: illegal border crossings.
florida, immigration, bill, gop, border, biden administration
816
2023-13-03
Wednesday, 03 May 2023 07:13 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.
More Platinum Articles
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
Get the NewsmaxTV App for iOS Get the NewsmaxTV App for Android Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved