Florida Death Penalty Expansion Likely Supreme Court Bound

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis last week signed a bill into law ending the state's requirement of a unanimous jury recommendation as a condition to impose a death sentence.

By    |   Tuesday, 25 April 2023 07:12 AM EDT

A pair of new Florida bills making it easier for criminals in the state to be given the supreme penalty – death – is likely to be challenged by opponents of capital punishment all the way to the Supreme Court, and legal experts are divided on how the high court may decide the matter.

Florida lawmakers recently approved two bills that will expand the use of the death penalty in the Sunshine State. One makes it easier for judges to impose the sentence and the other makes an additional crime a capital offense subject to the death penalty.

