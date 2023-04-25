Florida Death Penalty Expansion Likely Supreme Court Bound

A pair of new Florida bills making it easier for criminals in the state to be given the supreme penalty – death – is likely to be challenged by opponents of capital punishment all the way to the Supreme Court, and legal experts are divided on how the high court may decide the matter.

Florida lawmakers recently approved two bills that will expand the use of the death penalty in the Sunshine State. One makes it easier for judges to impose the sentence and the other makes an additional crime a capital offense subject to the death penalty.