Texas Senate Passes Bill Aimed to Make State a Major Filmmaking Hub

Legislation expected to make Texas more of a major filmmaking hub passed in the Senate last week.
Senate Bill 22 filed by Sen. Joan Huffman, a Republican, would in a nutshell deposit $500 million into what's been dubbed the Texas Moving Image Industry Incentive Program (TMIIIP) every two years until 2035, passed 23-8. It will now go on to the House for consideration.
Receive Unlimited Access to ALL Newsmax Platinum Reports!
By becoming an exclusive Newsmax Platinum member, you receive:
- special investigative reports
- breaking political insider news, including VIP interviews from Washington
- in-depth interviews with A-list celebs driving the day's headlines
- thousands of articles you won't find anywhere else!
All just by becoming a Newsmax Platinum Member today!Sign Up for Platinum AccessLogin