Texas Senate Passes Bill Aimed to Make State a Major Filmmaking Hub

The Texas Capitol in Austin, Texas (Dreamstime)

Thursday, 24 April 2025 07:43 AM EDT

Legislation expected to make Texas more of a major filmmaking hub passed in the Senate last week.

Senate Bill 22 filed by Sen. Joan Huffman, a Republican, would in a nutshell deposit $500 million into what's been dubbed the Texas Moving Image Industry Incentive Program (TMIIIP) every two years until 2035, passed 23-8. It will now go on to the House for consideration.

Thursday, 24 April 2025 07:43 AM
