Filmmakers Seek to Expose Plight of Ukrainian Christians

A film focusing on the harrowing plight of evangelical communities in Ukraine is the latest part of an effort to expose the crisis of worldwide Christian persecution.

"A Faith Under Siege: Russia's Hidden War on Ukraine's Christians" reports from the frontlines where pastors, aid workers, and believers have been captured, tortured, forced to flee, and murdered under Russian occupation. The film reveals Russian President Vladimir Putin's violent assault on religious freedom through on-the-ground accounts of believers, missionaries, and volunteers.