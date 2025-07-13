Flood Victims: Samaritan's Purse Outpaces FEMA in Disaster Response

When natural disasters strike, many Americans expect quick action from the federal government — debris cleared, homes secured, and families assisted. But in communities recovering from recent floods and storms, some residents say the help they've received has come not from the Federal Emergency Management Agency, but from faith-based volunteers in orange shirts.

Residents of Asheville, North Carolina, recovering from Hurricane Helene, told Newsmax that federal help has been minimal, while Samaritan's Purse — a Christian disaster relief group based in Boone, North Carolina — arrived quickly and has remained active.