Flood Victims: Samaritan's Purse Outpaces FEMA in Disaster Response

A home covered in debris sits near the town center in Hunt, Texas, July 6. Heavy rainfall caused flooding along the Guadalupe River in central Texas, with multiple fatalities reported. (Jim Vondruska/Getty Images)
 

By    |   Tuesday, 15 July 2025 09:24 AM EDT

When natural disasters strike, many Americans expect quick action from the federal government — debris cleared, homes secured, and families assisted. But in communities recovering from recent floods and storms, some residents say the help they've received has come not from the Federal Emergency Management Agency, but from faith-based volunteers in orange shirts.

Residents of Asheville, North Carolina, recovering from Hurricane Helene, told Newsmax that federal help has been minimal, while Samaritan's Purse — a Christian disaster relief group based in Boone, North Carolina — arrived quickly and has remained active.

Jerry McGlothlin

Jerry McGlothlin is a writer, media consultant, and CEO of Special Guests Publicity, a firm specializing in booking guests on major media platforms. With decades of experience in communications, he focuses on exploring political and societal issues from a conservative perspective.

Tuesday, 15 July 2025 09:24 AM
