Flood Victims: Samaritan's Purse Outpaces FEMA in Disaster Response

When natural disasters strike, many Americans expect quick action from the federal government — debris cleared, homes secured, and families assisted. But in communities recovering from recent floods and storms, some residents say the help they've received has come not from the Federal Emergency Management Agency, but from faith-based volunteers in orange shirts.
Residents of Asheville, North Carolina, recovering from Hurricane Helene, told Newsmax that federal help has been minimal, while Samaritan's Purse — a Christian disaster relief group based in Boone, North Carolina — arrived quickly and has remained active.
Receive Unlimited Access to ALL Newsmax Platinum Reports!
By becoming an exclusive Newsmax Platinum member, you receive:
- special investigative reports
- breaking political insider news, including VIP interviews from Washington
- in-depth interviews with A-list celebs driving the day's headlines
- thousands of articles you won't find anywhere else!
All just by becoming a Newsmax Platinum Member today!Sign Up for Platinum AccessLogin
Jerry McGlothlin ✉
Jerry McGlothlin is a writer, media consultant, and CEO of Special Guests Publicity, a firm specializing in booking guests on major media platforms. With decades of experience in communications, he focuses on exploring political and societal issues from a conservative perspective.