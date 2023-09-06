×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: fema | alert | system | test | donald trump | conservatives | liberal

Upcoming FEMA Alert System Test 'Critical,' Expert Says

A phone displays an emergency alert message on Oct. 3, 2018. (Getty Images)

By    |   Wednesday, 06 September 2023 06:37 AM EDT

An upcoming nationwide test of the government's emergency alert system has prompted concerns and questions from conservatives distrustful of the tech's deployment with a Democrat in the White House – a near mirror image of the liberal reaction to the first such test, in 2018, when former President Donald Trump sat in the Oval Office.

But experts say any anxiety about the Federal Emergency Management Agency's test next month is misplaced, noting that Wireless Emergency Alerts are an essential tool during a crisis and full-scale checks of the system are crucial.

© 2023 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
platinum
An upcoming nationwide test of the government's emergency alert system has prompted concerns and questions from conservatives distrustful of the tech's deployment with a Democrat in the White House.
fema, alert, system, test, donald trump, conservatives, liberal, michael moore
655
2023-37-06
Wednesday, 06 September 2023 06:37 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.
More Platinum Articles
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
Get the NewsmaxTV App for iOS Get the NewsmaxTV App for Android Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved