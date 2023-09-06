Upcoming FEMA Alert System Test 'Critical,' Expert Says

An upcoming nationwide test of the government's emergency alert system has prompted concerns and questions from conservatives distrustful of the tech's deployment with a Democrat in the White House – a near mirror image of the liberal reaction to the first such test, in 2018, when former President Donald Trump sat in the Oval Office.

But experts say any anxiety about the Federal Emergency Management Agency's test next month is misplaced, noting that Wireless Emergency Alerts are an essential tool during a crisis and full-scale checks of the system are crucial.