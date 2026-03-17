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Tags: fcc | spectrum | space | signals | brandon carr | jay schwarz

FCC Wants Breathing Room for 'Weird Space Stuff'

(Dreamstime)

By    |   Monday, 06 April 2026 07:56 AM EDT

America's rapidly growing collection of "weird space stuff" needs more elbow room, and the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) is seeking to provide it.

An FCC fact sheet titled "Spectrum Abundance for Weird Space Stuff" said the agency is seeking public input on a plan to provide what it calls "spectrum abundance for emergent space activities."

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America's rapidly growing collection of "weird space stuff" needs more elbow room, and the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) is seeking to provide it.
fcc, spectrum, space, signals, brandon carr, jay schwarz
894
2026-56-06
Monday, 06 April 2026 07:56 AM
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