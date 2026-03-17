FCC Wants Breathing Room for 'Weird Space Stuff'

America's rapidly growing collection of "weird space stuff" needs more elbow room, and the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) is seeking to provide it.
An FCC fact sheet titled "Spectrum Abundance for Weird Space Stuff" said the agency is seeking public input on a plan to provide what it calls "spectrum abundance for emergent space activities."
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