Are FBI Whistleblowers Really Free From Reprisal?

A complete overhaul of how the FBI handles whistleblower investigations is needed to ensure that those speaking up about serious issues at the agency are truly protected from reprisal, legal experts say.
Amid growing concerns that the FBI has become inundated with leftist partisan politics, the bureau's critics say whistleblowers are crucial to calling out abuses and wrongdoing and must be protected when they sound the alarm.
Receive Unlimited Access to ALL Newsmax Platinum Reports!
By becoming an exclusive Newsmax Platinum member, you receive:
- special investigative reports
- breaking political insider news, including VIP interviews from Washington
- in-depth interviews with A-list celebs driving the day's headlines
- thousands of articles you won't find anywhere else!
All just by becoming a Newsmax Platinum Member today!Sign Up for Platinum AccessLogin